A Frontier passenger’s $387.90 refund email had his real flight details, right up until it asked him to confirm his credit card

A man is warning Frontier Airlines customers not to accept a refund offered by email, saying the message he received was a convincing phishing scam that matched a real flight he had taken. TikToker Jay Ayers said in a video that the email promised him a $387.90 refund, then asked him to confirm his credit card details to receive it, as reported by BroBible.

“If you took a flight in Frontier in the past…you’re gonna get an email from somebody talking about ‘review process’ saying, ‘Hey, here’s a refund that’s arrived, and we did an audit of our system,’” Ayers said. He added in an email to BroBible that the message “actually did contain all legitimate information regarding my previous travel,” and the amount lined up with a flight he took more than six months earlier.

Ayers said two details gave the scam away. “The sender’s email address was [email protected], and I noticed it was asking me to confirm card details, which was an immediate red flag, so I never clicked anything else and exited the email,” he said.

Even the refund amount looked real

“I’m not gonna lie, it was kind of good. But it’s messed up, and they’re trying to get you to put your card info in. Be careful,” Ayers said in his video.

Other customers have reported receiving similar emails containing real details from trips they took on Frontier. The airline had a data breach in July 2026 and another security incident in October 2026, according to View From The Wing, though it is unclear whether the emails are connected to either incident.

Frontier has told customers not to click anything in the emails, not to enter payment or personal information, and not to reply, NBC Philadelphia reported. The airline said it will never contact customers asking them to revalidate an upcoming flight, re-enter or confirm credit card information, provide payment information to receive a refund, or click a link to confirm card details, billing information, or a refund.

Several commenters said they nearly fell for it, with one writing, “Mine had the EXACT amount I paid too. They almost got me but I double checked.” Others were not as lucky, as one user wrote, “I literally fell for it. I’m so annoyed!”

View From The Wing advises anyone who already entered their card information to contact the card issuer, lock the card, and arrange a replacement. Customers with a real issue involving a Frontier flight can go directly through the airline’s website or contact Frontier to confirm. In January, a passenger at Orlando International Airport was asked to leave by police after a Frontier overbooking fee dispute.

In a statement to BroBible, a Frontier spokesperson said, “We are aware of an active email phishing campaign targeting some of our customers. We are conducting a thorough assessment of the matter with external experts.” The spokesperson added that the airline has alerted customers through email, its website, and its app, and that there is no impact on its operations as the assessment continues.

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