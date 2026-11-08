President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he had offered Dana White, chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the role of White House press secretary. A source familiar with the matter said White turned down the proposal, according to CNN.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.” He stated that he asked White to bring “assistants,” named six UFC fighters, and included their photos with the message.

Trump continued, “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” White House communications director Steven Cheung shared the post and added, “Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!”

Administration seeks replacement after short tenures in the press office

An aide described the offer as a joke by the president. The announcement arrived while the White House continued its search for a permanent press secretary after Karoline Leavitt departed and Katie Zacharia held the job for five days.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he offered the White House press secretary job to Dana White, but a source familiar with the matter says the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO declined the unorthodox idea. https://t.co/EQw8DcXsgz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 7, 2026

Trump dismissed Zacharia following a single briefing, which resulted in the briefest tenure of any press secretary on record. Leavitt had filled the position for a year and a half before stepping down in August. She said she planned to spend more time with her young family and has since joined Fox News as a contributor.

When asked about the offer at a Saturday news conference, White avoided a direct response. He said only that he intends to travel to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with Trump on Monday. CNN reported that it had contacted the White House and UFC seeking comment.

White has served as a prominent supporter of Trump for several years. He addressed the past three Republican National Conventions and assisted the party in connecting with young male voters who played a role in Trump’s return to the White House.

Earlier this year, Trump described how White had introduced him to new audiences. “He introduced me to people I never heard of, young kids,” Trump said. “I mean, I was being interviewed by 20-year-old kids. I’m saying, ‘Where the hell did you meet these people?’ They’re called influencers.”

Support among young men later declined, according to the account. Trump has drawn criticism from figures such as podcaster Joe Rogan, who had helped expose him to broader groups in 2024. This summer, the president staged a UFC event on the White House grounds as part of the country’s 250th anniversary observances while aiming to reach those voters. White had earlier dismissed claims the lawn fight was political when the plans first surfaced.

The shift continued despite those steps, with the demographic moving toward Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm elections. That outcome contributed to Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress.

Trump has indicated additional personnel adjustments may occur. On Friday, he removed longtime chief of staff Susie Wiles and named Stephen Miller as her successor, with Miller set to begin Monday. “I’ll be doing maybe a few changes,” Trump said to CBS News on Friday.

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