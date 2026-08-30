A woman gave birth to twins with two different fathers, and a Queensland judge had to rule on something the law never anticipated

A Queensland judge has had to interpret surrogacy laws that were not written to address a case in which a woman gave birth to twins with two different biological fathers. The woman had entered into an altruistic surrogacy arrangement, and genetic testing after the birth revealed that the two children had entirely different biological parents. The case required a formal ruling from the Children’s Court of Queensland to determine the legal parentage of the infants.

Recommended Videos

As reported by LadBible, the case began in September 2024 when a couple identified in court documents as BNJ and DRJ pursued an altruistic surrogacy arrangement due to a medical condition that prevented them from conceiving. They matched with a surrogate, referred to as DZ, and an embryo was implanted via IVF in April 2025. A routine ultrasound conducted two weeks later revealed that DZ was carrying twins.

Following the birth of the children by caesarean section in November 2025, genetic testing produced an unexpected result for both families and the legal teams involved. The tests confirmed that the baby girl was the biological child of the intended parents, BNJ and DRJ, while the baby boy was found to be the biological child of the surrogate, DZ, and her husband, FZ. According to the court judgment, the boy was conceived separately from the embryo implantation process and without medical assistance, meaning the two infants were gestational twins but not related in the way the law typically defines twins born from a single pregnancy.

The law wasn’t built for a case like this

As set out in the Surrogacy Act 2010, the case was complicated by provisions regarding multiple births. Section 24 of the Act generally prevents the separation of birth siblings in the event of multiple births, a rule surrogacy and family lawyer Stephen Page said assumed twins would result from a single pregnancy. Because the boy was conceived separately and naturally, Page said, he did not fit the legal definition of a birth sibling since the two children were not born as a result of the same pregnancy.

A Gold Coast mother has given birth to biologically unrelated twins, delivering her own baby and that of another couple. The surrogacy surprise is an Australian first, the parents deciding that the children will grow up knowing each other. @jacquelinrobson pic.twitter.com/vzxJu6BOO5 — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) August 28, 2026

Judge Jodie Wooldridge, who presided over the case at the Children’s Court of Queensland, ruled that under the specific circumstances, the two children were not birth siblings. That distinction allowed the court to bypass the restrictive clauses that would have otherwise blocked the formal transfer of parentage, and the judge issued an order formalizing the intended parents’ legal status for the girl. Before the case reached the courtroom, an independent counsellor was brought in to work with both sets of parents.

The counsellor’s report supported the court’s decision, concluding that, assuming both infants are raised in stable and nurturing family systems, available research does not indicate that separating the twins from birth is likely to cause psychological harm on its own. The families said the children will grow up knowing one another and be raised with an age-appropriate understanding of their place within the wider family network. The case surfaced the same week as an unrelated viral dispute over a passenger’s airline seat upgrade that drew separate attention online.

Page said Judge Wooldridge’s ruling was correct both in law and in common sense, given the unusual facts of the case. The court judgment notes that the couple had not intended to conceive the second child, though it does not suggest the boy is anything other than loved and wanted by his biological parents. A separate travel dispute over a family’s seating mix-up also drew attention in the same news cycle, unrelated to the Queensland case.

For the past nine months, the baby boy and girl have been raised separately, and no dispute has arisen between the parents regarding their parentage.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy