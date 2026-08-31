A woman says she left the Airbnb 30 minutes before the FBI caught up with her boyfriend at the airport, and she had no idea why until later

A woman came forward on TikTok describing the months she spent with Daejon Labrayae Love, a man now facing federal fraud charges. She said she was with him nearly every day in the weeks leading up to his arrest, and that she left their shared Airbnb just thirty minutes before FBI agents took him into custody at the Boise Airport. As detailed by BroBible, she said she had no idea at the time why he suddenly needed to leave.

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The FBI confirmed the arrests of thirty-five-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love and eighteen-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan on August 24, 2026. According to the Department of Justice, the two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in connection with a scheme that allegedly targeted twenty-six women across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California, totaling more than $1.3 million in losses. Prosecutors say the scheme began in February 2022 and relied on Love building fake personas, at times posing as a wealthy real estate investor or an NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers, while Chan allegedly posed as his financial adviser.

The woman who spoke out on TikTok said she was not shown the NFL persona, but was instead told Love was a Swiss real estate developer. She said she gave him $11,000, which she believes was spent within days. “My easy 11k I gave probably was spent in four days of us hanging out,” she said in her video. Investigators have not verified her individual account, and it was not included in the criminal complaint against Love and Chan.

The scheme allegedly leaned on fake bank balances and staged video calls

Love and Chan allegedly used phone apps to fabricate bank and investment account balances, including a purported World Bank account summary showing millions of dollars in savings and investments, according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors say the falsified screenshots were shown to victims to help legitimize the scheme, and that Chan and Love also hosted three-way FaceTime calls in which Chan posed as an investment adviser encouraging new deposits. Elsewhere in the news cycle, a separate fuel theft lawsuit has been drawing headlines this week, unrelated to the Love and Chan case.

CASE UPDATE from @FBIPortland: Man Posing as San Francisco 49er Charged with Defrauding Over Two Dozen Women Out of More than $1.3 Million



Beginning in February 2022, Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, created fictitious investments to defraud numerous women in… pic.twitter.com/xkjxGqEwBp — FBI (@FBI) August 28, 2026

Prosecutors allege that when victims did not have cash available, Love sometimes pressured them into taking out personal loans, promising the money would come back with substantial returns. The scheme also leaned on romantic relationships, with Love allegedly telling several victims he wanted to build a future with them. As the case against him developed, a self-checkout billing dispute was also generating attention online this week, a separate story unrelated to the fraud investigation.

Investigators say the FBI’s probe traced a pattern of travel across New Mexico, California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Idaho between mid-July and late August. On August 24, 2026, Chan flew from California to meet Love in Boise, where the FBI and other law enforcement apprehended both men. Investigators say Love was in Idaho specifically to meet new potential victims at the time of his arrest.

Both men are charged by criminal complaint, which under the law is only an accusation, and each is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. They remain in federal custody in Boise and made their first court appearance on August 27, 2026, in the District of Oregon.

The FBI has identified twenty-six victims so far but believes there may be more, and is asking anyone with information on Love or Chan to contact the bureau through its tips website or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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