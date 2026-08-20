Canada-based content creator Olivia Lutfallah, who was diagnosed with ADHD around age seven, recently shared a video on her YouTube channel simulating what it feels like to try to clean a kitchen while living with the condition. As reported by Ladbible, the video shows how a single simple goal can spiral into seven interconnected tasks.

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The simulation starts with a straightforward intent to eat something and clean the kitchen, but that plan quickly unravels. As Olivia attempts to do the dishes, she realizes the dishwasher was never turned on, which sets off a chain reaction of chores. She feels the need to dry the rack, but first has to clear the counter, and clearing the counter reveals messy cabinets that prompt an entirely new task.

The video also captures the internal struggle that often goes unnoticed alongside the physical tasks. It includes negative internal thoughts, such as Olivia calling herself irresponsible whenever she forgets a task or cannot find an item, adding a layer of frustration to an already heavy mental workload. This particular aspect of the video is what has resonated most deeply with viewers.

Viewers say the video captured something they didn’t have words for

Many people shared their own reactions in the comments. One viewer wrote that “everyone else doesn’t think about a million things at once too,” expressing surprise at how much the video resonated. Another commented, “I wish people without ADHD would see this so they’d understand what we go through,” while a third wrote, “7 tasks and you don’t know which one to start with. I feel you.”

This kind of visibility matters because ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects the parts of the brain responsible for planning, prioritizing, focusing, and executing tasks, known as executive function skills. Symptoms usually present in childhood, and the UK has seen a 4.2 percent increase in ADHD diagnoses from 2014 to 2023/24. Similar viral posts have drawn attention to how job seekers experience rejection after extensive interviews, reflecting a broader pattern of frustrations resonating widely once shared online.

Olivia has said she often felt misunderstood growing up. She recalled a teacher who initially refused to give her extra time on assignments because of her good grades, until Olivia explained that ADHD affects organization and focus rather than intelligence. The teacher eventually apologized, telling her, “thank you for educating me.”

By the time she reached college to study biology, Olivia had grown frustrated by the limited public understanding of ADHD and launched a TikTok page dedicated to reducing stigma around the condition. Every person with ADHD experiences it differently, and while inattentiveness, impulsivity, and hyperactivity are well-documented traits, the emotional toll and daily complexity often go underdiscussed. Other unrelated viral stories have circulated recently as well, including one about a Texas storage unit that was auctioned off after a payment glitch.

Anyone who suspects they may have ADHD is typically advised to start with a conversation with a GP. There is no single specialist test, but an in-depth assessment can include physical examinations, interviews, and structured questionnaires, according to NHS Dorset.

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