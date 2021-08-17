Action Platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson Gets its Release Date

Today, developer Studio Thunderhorse and publisher Humble Games revealed a new trailer and the release date for their upcoming 2-D action platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson, which will be released on September 15th.

You can check out the Release Date Trailer of Flynn: Son of Crimson below, courtesy of Humble Games’ official Youtube channel:

As you could check out above, the game will allow players to make use of many weapons and different moves, as they travel across the regions of Rosantica. According to its developers, in Flynn: Son of Crimson, players will get to experience many hand-crafted worlds and regions, learn a wide selection of combat moves, and battle side by side with Flynn’s companion, the mystical creature Dex.

You can check out the official description of the game below, as it is present on its product page on Steam:

”Join Flynn in his beloved home of Rosantica – a beautiful island that was once ravaged by war and the oppressive presence of the now banished Scourge. The Scourge’s foreboding presence is seeping back into Rosantica, threatening the peace and freedom of the land. Accompanied by his mythical protector, whose Guardian Spirits have been stolen and must be reclaimed, Flynn will be tried and tested by the mighty Scourge and its powerful overlord. Will Flynn and his Crimson lineage be enough to put a final stop to the Scourge’s terror?”

Flynn: Son of Crimson will be released on September 15, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2021