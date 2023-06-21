All Metal Gear Solid Games Launching on Switch

Image: Konami

The Nintendo Direct of 2023 gave fans a lot to look forward to for the future of the Switch. With a remake of Mario RPG, a brand new 2.5D Maro game, and more information on Pikmin 4, fans can rest assured that Nintendo has many plans lined up. One of the best Nintendo Direct announcements was the confirmation that Metal Gear Solid would appear on the handheld console. Actually, there is more than one Metal Gear Solid game coming! Here are all the Metal Gear Solid games launching on the Nintendo Switch.

Every Metal Gear Solid Game Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Direct confirmed that The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 arrives on October 24, 2023. This collection will include Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Besides these heavy hitters, the package will include more classics such as Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake — the entries that started and made the series famously loved.

The list goes on as Nintendo Direct mentions that the package will include the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snakes Revenge. So, there will be 7 Metal Gear games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The three mainline MGS games will be available separately in the Nintendo Eshop if you want to purchase them alone instead of the whole package. But it may be worth buying the package as it will include bonus content such as digital graphic novels, screenplay books, strategy guides, and soundtracks!

Here is a summary of all the Metal Gear Solid games coming to the Nintendo Switch:

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear (NES version)

Snakes Revenge (NES version)

Metal Gear Solid 1 Vol. 1 Master Collection Trailer

Check out the official trailer from the Nintendo Direct below.

The Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on October 24, 2023. The collection will also be released on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and PC on Steam.

- This article was updated on June 21st, 2023