All of the New GTA Cars in the Los Santos Tuners Update

Want to know what all of the new GTA Los Santos Tuners cars are? Inspired by the underground street racing culture that’s seen in the earlier Fast and Furious movies, the new update brings Tuner based missions and races, as well as the LS Car Meet – a shared space in Cypress Flats where you can show off your custom ride with fellow car enthusiasts, race each other in the streets of Los Santos, and maybe pick up some jobs from the shadier members.

Of course, an update about tuning cars wouldn’t be complete without some brand new vehicles to show off. In GTA Los Santos Tuners, there are a total of 15 cars, and two bikes. It’s unclear whether you have to jump through hoops to unlock them at the moment, but members of the LS Car Meet will get opportunities to complete challenges to win GTA Los Santos Tuners prize rides, so chances are you may need to put some work in for the best cars.

Here are all 15 of the new GTA V Los Santon Tuners cars:

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka RT3000

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Obey Tailgater S

Vapid Dominator GTT

Vulcar Warrenter HKR

Emperor B96

Pfister Comet 812

Pfister Comet RTT2

Ubermacht Sentinel R

Vapid Dominator RTX

There are also a couple of bikes coming to GTA Online:

Nightblade

PCJ600

And those are all of the GTA Los Santos Tuners cars and bikes. The update comes out on July 20, so it might be worth it to start saving up some money so you can afford all of them including the entry fee for the LS Car Meet that will cost you $50,000 in game bucks. If you wanna see how all the cars will actually look like check out this video.