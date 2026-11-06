An Alabama man looking for a lost cow allegedly said ‘There you go’ after shooting his nephew’s wife, and a jury just convicted him of murder

A jury found Timothy Harville guilty of murder on Nov. 4 for fatally shooting his nephew’s wife, Angela Harville, as reported by WAFF. The shooting happened in September 2023 at the Lawrence County, Alabama, home Angela shared with her husband, Scott Harville.

Timothy Harville went to the property that day because he was searching for a missing cow, per the Moulton Advertiser. Angela, 46, was on the phone with her husband when the shooting happened, and Scott Harville told investigators he heard her arguing with his uncle before a gunshot.

According to testimony at a December 2023 preliminary hearing, Angela Harville was heard saying, “Go ahead and blow my brains out,” before the shot. Timothy Harville then allegedly said, “There you go.”

He was already out on bond when it happened

Timothy Harville was out on bond at the time of the shooting. He had been arrested in December 2022 on one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and two counts of reckless endangerment.

He was indicted in June 2024 and released from jail in March 2025 after posting an $83,000 property bond. His trial was set to begin June 8, but it was continued after his attorney said he had been diagnosed with cancer and hospitalized.

Timothy Harville was also found guilty of first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and menacing, with the last two counts involving Angela’s then-16-year-old son, per Rocket City Now. He had told investigators that Angela invited him inside and was still alive when he left, according to testimony reported by the Moulton Advertiser. A statement on behalf of the family said they were grateful for closure and that Angela’s death would not go without justice.

Sentencing is now set for Jan. 7, 2027, following a presentence investigation, and his bond was revoked in the meantime. The verdict came weeks after a Florida woman’s murder conviction in a separate shooting case.

Under Alabama law, a person commits murder by intentionally causing another person’s death, by recklessly causing a death under circumstances showing extreme indifference to human life, or by causing a death while committing certain dangerous felonies, including first-degree burglary, according to Section 13A-6-2 of the Code of Alabama. Timothy Harville was charged with felony murder, per the Moulton Advertiser. Murder is a Class A felony, and in Alabama, Class A felonies carry 10 to 99 years in prison, with a 20-year minimum when a firearm or deadly weapon is used, per FindLaw.

Angela Harville’s obituary described her as “a very loving mother to her children” and “very much a Daddy’s girl.” It added, “A stranger was merely a friend she had not yet met. She loved everyone just like they were her family.”

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