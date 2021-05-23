Animal Crossing: New Horizons Celebrates Cheese Rolling With New Seasonal Item

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating Cheese Rolling with a brand new decorative item. Cheese Rolling is an annual event on Spring Bank Holiday at Cooper’s Hill in England. A Double Gloucester cheese is sent rolling down a hill while people from across the world race after it.

Now players will have the opportunity to take the big cheese roll home with them without participating in the event or doing much additional work. The Double Gloucester cheese item has been added to the Seasonal Goods section of Nook Shopping. The item is priced at a reasonable 1,200 Bells. Once players make their purchase, it will arrive in the mail the next day.

Hello! Did you know that there's a silly event in England where folks roll a wheel of cheese down a hill and then chase after it? Why didn't anyone tell me?! Anyway, Nook's Cranny is selling the famous cheese used in the event now through the end of the month. The chase is on! pic.twitter.com/E5viYUM3mc — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 22, 2021

The item does have its limitations. Players can’t roll it down hills, nor is it customizable on a DIY table. There is only one type of cheese block available in Nook Shopping. The Double Gloucester cheese remains a decorative item.

The in-game description for the Double Gloucester cheese states:

“Do you love cheese enough to chase a wheel of Double Gloucester down a hill at 60 miles per hour? Many folks in Europe do! It’s all fun and games until someone gets curd.”

The new Double Gloucester cheese item was added as part of the late April update. If players miss out, they may have to wait until next year for the opportunity to pick up the giant block of cheese.

Although the end of May is only a few days away, a few seasonal items are still available for sale within Nook Shopping. Players can still pick up Carnations for 1,600 Bells and the Thank-you Mom mug for 600 Bells. Similar to the Double Gloucester cheese, these two items will leave the store after May 31.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.