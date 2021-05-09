Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Celebrate Mother’s Day 2021 With Flowers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating Mother’s Day throughout the entire month of May with two items. After the major update in April, players have access to two special, limited-time items through the Nook Shopping app. One of the items is brand new, while the other is an item from last year.

In 2021, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has added a new item to celebrate the holiday: Carnations. Unlike other flowers in the game, these are potted red, pink, and white flowers in a brown woven bucket. Players can place the flowers anywhere for an additional splash of color. The potted Carnations will set players back 1,600 Bells.

Happy May, everyone! I'm sure I don't have to remind you when Mother's Day is, but Nook's Cranny has some great Mother's Day gifts available all month long. I hope you find something perfect for all the mothers in your life! pic.twitter.com/M0vPxUHxs0 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 1, 2021

Last year’s Mother’ Day item, the Thank-you Mom mug, has also returned. Those who didn’t have the opportunity to pick up the mug last year can buy it in the Nook Shopping app for 600 Bells.

Both the Carnations and Thank-you Mom mug will be available until May 31, which gives players ample time to make the purchase. They will not return until 2022, which will be a long wait for those who don’t purchase them while they’re available. The only way to get these limited-edition items after May will be to trade with other players.

Players can access Nook Shopping in two ways. They can use the kiosk inside of the Residential Services building or use the app on their Nook Phone, if they have it installed. Once players order the items, they have to wait until the next day for their delivery. It’s also important to note that players can only order five items from Nook Shopping at a time, so if you go over your limit one day, you’ll have to wait until the next to order more.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.