Update 1.10.0 has arrived for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been pretty good about having updates every month or so, though they definitely differ in the amount of content included. Some of these are major updates with new events, while others are making some smaller additions and changes. This one is definitely more of the latter, as the focus is on updating existing events along with a few fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.10.0.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.10.0 Patch Notes

General updates

The May Day, International Museum Day, and “wedding season” seasonal events have been updated.

It’s now possible to wake up from a dream by using the – Button.

The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping.



Fixed issues

Fixed an issue where the player could build a fence on the pier when standing on top of a custom design placed on the ground.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

This update is definitely on the smaller side when it comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The headliners here are the updates to three of the seasonal events to set them apart from last year. We really don’t know exactly what this will include, but we’ll find out soon with May Day only a few days away. One quality of life change was added that lets you awake from a dream by just pressing the – button, which definitely will save some time. Besides some new seasonal items, the rest of the changes are related to fixes in the game, most of which aren’t broken down specifically.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Nintendo support page.