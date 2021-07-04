Game News

Apex Legends and FIFA 21 Online Servers Keep Going Down Today (July 4)

Servers are down

July 4th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

FIFA-21-Update-1.16-Patch-Notes

It appears the online servers for some EA games are being inconsistent today. The games affected today include Apex Legends and FIFA 21.

For FIFA 21, it looks like people playing the PS4 version cannot play the FUT mode of the game. The servers aren’t allowing people to connect to the game today. You can read an announcement below from the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter page.

We are investigating reports of some players being unable to log into FUT / EA Servers on PlayStation 4. An update will be provided in this thread when available. We will be disabling Match Creation in FUT for PlayStation 4 players while we investigate reports of the login issues. Updates to come as they are available.”

Apex Legends is also having its own trouble today due to a hack. People are complaining about Titanfall servers hacks for some reason which is affecting the game’s servers. You can read Respawn’s Twitter announcement about the issue below.

We are aware of and actively investigating issues impacting @PlayApex playlists that are preventing players from getting into matches. The team is continuing to investigate the issue. We’ll provide hourly updates here until a fix is deployed and the problem resolved. The team is still working on a fix and testing solutions. We’ll keep these hourly updates coming. We’re testing a fix now and will update when we have more confidence. Additional updates may be required. In the meantime, we’ve determined that this attack—while disruptive—has not put players’ personal information or accounts at risk. More updates to come as we make progress.”

We’ll update this post as soon as more info comes our way. Hopefully both games get fixed very soon.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (July 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds July 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (July 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy