Apex Legends Raiders Collect Event – Everything You Need to Know

Respawn Entertainment and EA will soon be hosting an Apex Legends Raiders Collect Event in the game that mixes pirates and wintry-themed Raiders events together. Apex Legends players are already having the time of their lives with a new season in the form of Season 11 as well as a brand new map and Legend. Now, there’s more to look forward to as winter sets on the world’s edge.​

EA and Respawn announced the Apex Legends Raiders Collect Event for players in a recent blog post. Apex Legends Raiders Collect Event will run from December 7 through December 21. While the start time has been mentioned, we can expect the Raiders Collect Event to start at around 1 p.m. Eastern based on previous in-game events. The developers also dropped a fresh new trailer for the event following its official reveal. Have a look at the trailer below.

The brief yet insightful trailer reveals a ton of new weapons and character skins for in-game Legends like Wattson, Pathfinder, and many more things. Saving the best for the last, the trailer concludes with a slight look at Wattson’s much-desired Heirloom. The famous Winter Express game mode is also making a return for Apex Legends Raiders Collect Event. In this LTM game mode, you and two of your teammates defend the train on World’s Edge. However, you can choose your loadout before jumping into a fight; this adds a fresh layer to the mode as well as presents players with more choices.

It’s a pirate’s life for our Legends in the Raiders Collection Event! ☠ Board the Winter Express as it makes its return, dress the part with all-new cosmetics and more when the Raiders Collection Event arrives to port Dec 7, savvy? pic.twitter.com/u04UG7KMX0 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 2, 2021

It doesn’t end here. A total of 24 new items will be arriving in the shop as part of the new event. This will include skins for Bloodhound, Loba, Revenant, Valkyrie, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith. Most of the things during the event will be offered to players as bundles and are split into two sections for the two weeks of the event. While bundles don’t have names, here’s what can be expected during the Apex Legends Raiders Collect Event:

An Epic skin for Ash

A Bloodhound skin

A Valkyrie skin

A Wattson skin

Legendary Charge Rifle skin

Revenant skin

A Rare skin for Crypto

Legendary Flatline skin

Legendary pathfinder skin

Legendary CAR SMG

Hemlock skin

A Wraith skin

You can also earn free rewards during the Raiders Event by collecting in-game points. As per the developers, “you can earn 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily.” Also, there will be stretch challenges that offer four different badges if you complete them during the event. You can get a skull weapon charm, a rat weapon charm, skins for the Alternator and Hemlock, and a themed character skin for Crypto.

​Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.