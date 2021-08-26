Apex Legends Tropical Map Leaked for Season 11

Apex Legends may be getting a new map on its eleventh season, at least according to known leaker Shrugtal, which not only revealed many details regarding the possible upcoming addition, such as the fact that will feature a tropical environment, but also revealed its possible name.

According to Shrugtal, in the video which you can check out below, where he sums up all of his findings related to the new map, as well as other leaked information, the new map is being developed with vehicle movement in mid, being designed around it, and may also feature unknown dangers and exclusive PVE mechanics.

Apex Legends was first released in February 2019. You can check out the game’s official description below, as it is presented on the game’s official product page on Steam:

”Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play Hero shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame & fortune on the fringes of the Frontier.

Master an ever-growing roster of diverse Legends, deep tactical squad play and bold new innovations that go beyond the Battle Royale experience—all within a rugged world where anything goes. Welcome to the next evolution of Hero Shooter.”

It is still unknown when season 11 will debut, but you can take part in the game’s current season 10 right now, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, via Steam and Origin. You can also check out Apex Legends’ latest patch notes here.