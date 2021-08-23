Update 1.78 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update includes the long-awaited Seer nerfs. Seer’s Passive, Tactical, and Ultimate abilities have all received a wide array of balance adjustments. This patch also includes a handful of minor bug fixes as well. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms, so you should see it in your download queue soon. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.78.

Apex Legends Update 1.78 Patch Notes

Respawn has posted the official patch notes on its Twitter page. This update finally nerfs Seer and fixes a few minor bugs. Here’s what’s changed:

Seer Changes

Passive Increased wait time between sensor spikes for full HP targets (1.25s to 1.75s) Removed center circle elipses Reduced range beyond 75m (blue spikes) Reduced field of view

Tactical Increased detonation delay from 1.4s to 1.6s Players hit are no longer damaged or flashed. Screen shake from being hit is also reduced Move slow added while holding tactical Lowered volume on audio Fixed tactical FX being visible in firing range when it’s not supposed to be

Ultimate Increased cooldown from 90s to 120s Lowered volume on audio

Miscellaneous Fixed several errors releated with Seer Adjusted volume of voice lines that play when Seer is chosen



Other Fixes

Fixed a problem caused by Climatizer FX (“No existing effect for handle” error)

Fixed an issue with challenges (“Array index -1 is out of range”)

Fixed most instances of Legends “holding a grenade” when they have none in their inventory (Wattson still suffers from this in some rare cases)

Fixed an error with using multiple grenades on explosive holds (a following update later today will cause epxlosive holds to spawn closed again)

Switch: Fixed Holospray today

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.