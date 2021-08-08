Apex Legends: A Seer Nerf is on the Way

On Friday, Respawn took on Reddit in an official AMA to talk about all the new features and changes present in Apex Legends‘ newly released Season 10, Apex Legends: Emergence, which debuted on August 3rd. And, on it, after being questioned about its newest playable Legend, Seer, the game’s Gameplay Engineer, Travis Nordin, revealed that the character’s launch fulfilled their expectations, but that, right now, he is, in his words, ”a bit too strong”, so fans can expect some balance oriented updates in the future.

You can check out what the developer said about the character when asked about their thoughts on how he was launched, as well as if fans can expect any balancing in the future, below, as it is present on Reddit:

”Seer has launched strong, which was the hope. He’s also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch.”

You can check out Seer’s character trailer below, featuring a showcase of the new Legend’s skills, and more:

As you can see above, Seer is a character focused on hunting enemies by making use of his passive ”Heart Seeker”, all while also being capable of revealing and marking enemies on the battlefield.

Apex Legends is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.