Aragami 2 Showcases Silent Strikes Through New Gameplay Trailer

Aragami is an indie title which, while not getting much mainstream attention, has seen solid critical and commercial acclaim. This stealth action title sees players take on the role of Aragami, wielding the shadows to your advantage as you tackle every adversary that dares get in your way. If you have yet to play it, it’s a wonderful, stylistic adventure more than worth sinking your teeth (or rather your blade) into. If you’re already a fan though and are looking towards the release of Aragami 2, today’s news should have you ecstatic! Today, the team released a gameplay trailer for Aragami 2, showcasing some of the fun that can be had alongside a release date of September 17, 2021. You can watch it in all its glory below.

The Steam description for the title reads as follows:

“You are one of the last elite warriors of your kin, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction which corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami control Shadow Essence – a mystical power which grants the ability to control the shadows. With this power the Aragami carry out their tasks and quests – assignments made all along the valley to ensure the subsistence of the village and to free the Aragami enslaved by the invader armies.”

Similar to the first entry in the series, Aragami 2 features co-op functionality. You and up to three other friends can head into various sections of the game, taking down each enemy as you see fit. You can still expect quite the challenging venture though, with plenty to look forward to. This includes the high risk, high reward style combat, and all around large learning curve as you master the ins and outs of stealth using the shadows.

