Armored Core 6’s Emblem Maker Looks Super Impressive

Image: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

Armored Core 6 marks the triumphant return of FromSoftware’s glorious mech shooter franchise. It has laid dormant for 10 years, not seen since Verdict Day in 2013. With FromSoftware’s previous astounding successes with the Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring games, fans are hoping to see the franchise take a true return to form. But with early impressions showing up online, the mech customization options in the game signal good things to come. From what we’ve seen so far, Armored Core 6 promises a highly flexible emblem maker to let you show your colors!

The Emblem Maker in Armored Core 6 Offers An Impressive Degree of Customization

While it’s been known for months that an Emblem Maker feature would appear in Armored Core 6, screenshots have begun appearing to show just how cool it is. Beyond simple templates with color sliders and vague shapes, the game promises a deeply layered system allowing you to create a sophisticated decal you can be proud of.

This is nothing new in the Armored Core franchise, with previous games having similarly high amounts of emblem layer options. Armored Core 6 boasts what appears to be a total of 128 emblem layers like in previous games, along with a potential of 32 of those layers to be specifically linked as larger moving pieces. You can edit the layers with options including opacity, position, and size, to create something that feels wholly original.

This deep customization system is just one facet of this mech action game, where you can also alter your vehicle as you see fit. While the Emblem Maker is more cosmetic appeal than strict function compared to other customization in the game, it’s also not the only way you can spruce up your mech.

There’s even a Weathering detail option, with what appear to be dozens of skins that can take up the whole frame of your vehicle to match your experiences in combat. So get ready to show your true colors once the treads hit the ground.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2023