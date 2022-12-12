Do You Have to Play Armored Core V Before Armored Core VI?

Armored Core is one of the first series from FromSoftware, the creators of Elden Ring and other Soulsborne games. In the 2022 Game Awards, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was announced and many fans were intrigued but puzzled. What is Armored Core? Is it a sequel or a stand-alone game? Do I need to play Armored Core V before Armored Core VI? For all of these answers, you’ve come to the right place.

Is Armored Core a Sequel or Stand-Alone Game?

First off, no, you do not need to play Armored Core V before Armored Core VI. In a recent interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki and Masura Yamamura, the lead game designer of Armored VI and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it was revealed that Armored Core VI is “a completely fresh new story.”

The setting and story in Armored Core VI are brand new — there are no direct links to the previous Armored Core entries in Armored Core VI. The only thing that remains true in this new Armored Core entry is that it is still a third-person shooter mech multiplayer and single-player experience.

Though Armored Core VI won’t be a Soulsborne, the game will be difficult and keep many familiar FromSoftware characteristics. From the apocalyptic environment to challenging combat, Armored Core VI will feel familiar to other FromSoftware games while being its own thing entirely.

To reiterate, no, you don’t need to play Armored Core V to understand or get Armored Core VI since Armored Core VI will feature a new setting and story that doesn’t directly reference the older entries. It has been over a decade since Armored Core V came out, so the goal of Armored Core VI is to reignite the franchise and welcome new players.

Though details about Armored Core VI are currently still slim, we are excited to play a next-gen mech game from FromSoftware. We’ll keep you up to date with everything we know as we know it.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available in 2023.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022