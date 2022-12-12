Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Lead Game Designer is Producing FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI

A decade later, FromSoftware is creating another sequel to one of the first games they ever made: Armored Core. While FromSoftware will take their “know-how and experiences from game development in recent years,” like their work in Elden Ring, Armored Core VI will be its own unique entry.

Though Armored Core VI won’t be a Soulsborne, the lead game designer on the project is Masaru Yamamura, the lead game designer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice pushed the Soulsborne formula to new heights and remains a fan favorite among FromSoft’s Soulsborne games.

In a recent interview from IGN, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the president of FromSoftware, confirmed that Armored Core VI won’t be a Soulsborne, but the core elements of the game will focus on assembling and customizing your own mech, exacting a high level of control over your mech, and engaging in intense boss battles. But how will Yamamura make Armored Core VI different than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice?

In the same interview, Yamamura said that he feels both Armored Core VI and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice “share the same essence of battle such as aggressive, speed change, and action-oriented fighting.” Unlike Sekiro, Armored Core VI has guns, ordnances, and missiles. These elements, along with the importance of customizing your mech, will make Armored Core VI a much different experience than Sekiro.

Armored Core VI will also be different than Sekiro in that it isn’t open-world but rather has a mission-based single-player experience. Though hinted at previously, the second core difference in Armored Core VI is the ability to customize your mech with your preferred loadout.

With Yamamura at the helm, Armored Core VI will feel similar to other FromSoftware games but be significantly different than other Soulsborne entries. We are excited to get our hands on Armored Core VI and experience the new Apocalyptic world full of corrupt corporations and gigantic mechs.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available in 2023.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022