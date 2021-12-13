Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets an Odyssey Crossover and a Massive Mythological Expansion in Year 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first game in the series to receive DLC content for a second year after release, and Ubisoft is delivering some of the biggest content updates Valhalla has ever seen in 2022. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s year 2 schedule is headlined by a massive new expansion called Dawn of Ragnarok, but the game is also getting a surprising crossover with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey very soon. Valhalla fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future, so here’s everything you need to know about AC Valhalla’s upcoming updates.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories

In a series first, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is crossing over with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in a new story coming to the game on December 14. In this free quest, Eivor travels to a new area called the Isle of Skye and encounters Kassandra, the canon protagonist from Odyssey. On top of the crossover quest with Kassandra, the Isle of Skye also features new world events, side activities, and gear for players to find.

This event also adds new content to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, giving players a reason to dive back into 2018’s Greek open world. While the Valhalla quest only features Kassandra, players can play the new quest in Odyssey as either her or Alexios. The events in Valhalla obviously happen much later than the events of Odyssey, but the new crossover quests can be played in any order without any issues.

Both stories will be available for free to everyone who owns the base games on December 14. The content can be accessed very early in both games, so you don’t need to be too far in the story to access the crossover quests. It is recommended to finish Odyssey before playing though, as the crossover quest in Valhalla contains spoilers for a major plot point in Kassandra’s story.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Further down the line, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a huge new paid expansion titled Dawn of Ragnarok. This expansion will be much longer than Valhalla’s existing DLC content, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, adding roughly 40 hours of new content set on a map that’s half the size of the base game’s England. Dawn of Ragnarok doubles down on the mythological elements of the base game, being based entirely in Norse mythology.

The expansion sees Eivor step back into the boots of Odin to rescue Baldur from the fire giant Surtr. Dawn of Ragnarok is set in the realm of Svartlfheim, and players will be able to discover a wide range of new superpowered abilities and weapons to help them take down mythological foes. According to Ubisoft, it’s the most ambitious expansion for the game yet. How it turns out remains to be seen, but it is a great deal longer than Valhalla’s other expansions. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will be released on March 10, 2022.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.