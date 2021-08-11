Game News

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s “The Siege of Paris” DLC Trailer is Here

Time For a Journey in Francia

August 11th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

Ubisoft has just announced that Assassin’s Cree Valhalla’s newest expansion pack “The Siege of Paris” is releasing tomorrow on all platforms the game is available on, along with a trailer to feast your eye on in anticipation.

The Siege of Paris’ story will revolve around Eivor’s newest adventure, this time in Francia. The new expansion pack will include hours worth of new questlines, and will ultimately guide the players towards one of the most historic battles in the history of the Vikings.

Needless to say, when playing this new storyline, players will have the chance to get their hands on brand new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills to make their Viking, even more, their own.

The brand new expansion pack will also bring back the fan-favorite mission type, the infiltration missions. It will be all up to the players to figure out the best way to eliminate their target.

The Siege of Paris expansion pack will be included for all AC Valhalla players who own the Season Pass. It will also be available as a separate purchase to anyone who owns the base game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a game that offers players the chance to play as a Viking, who decided to leave Norway and start a brand new clan in the opportunity ripe England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available right now, and The Siege of Paris will be available starting tomorrow, August 12th, 2021. The game is available on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. AC Valhalla is also now included in Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.

