An Atlanta rideshare driver was allegedly shot by a passenger after a verbal dispute. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, the wounded driver reportedly got back behind the wheel and drove himself to the hospital.

Recommended Videos

Per CBS, Atlanta police said officers were called to Grady Hospital on Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE around 5:25 a.m. after receiving a report of a person who had been shot. The victim told investigators he had picked up a male passenger on Brady Avenue and driven him to Murphy Avenue.

The driver said an argument broke out when the passenger was dropped off. Police said the passenger then got out of the vehicle and opened fire. Despite being wounded, the driver managed to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

Both parties remain unidentified

Police have not released the driver’s identity or provided an update on his condition. Investigators also have not identified the passenger accused of shooting him, and the exact location of the shooting has not been determined.

🚨 ATLANTA: Police are searching for a passenger accused of shooting a rideshare driver following an argument early Sunday. Despite being wounded, the driver took himself to Grady Hospital. The suspect has not been identified. pic.twitter.com/CJnHKENPVM — RandomStuff A2Z (@RandomstuffA2Z) September 7, 2026

That leaves several details of the incident unanswered. Authorities have not publicly explained what sparked the argument between the driver and passenger. There is currently no verified information indicating what the two were arguing about before the shooting.

For the Atlanta driver, the immediate priority appears to have been getting medical attention. Rather than remaining at the scene and waiting for emergency responders, he reportedly drove himself to Grady Hospital after being shot. This ability to think in an emergency situation is not unheard of, as some also act with a calm demeanor when faced with theats.

Police have not said how serious his injuries are, and no suspect has been publicly identified in connection with the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities still working to determine exactly where the gunfire occurred and what led to the confrontation.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy