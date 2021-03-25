Back-4-Blood-Has-Been-Delayed-To-Later-This-Year

Back 4 Blood had its grand unveiling at the Game Awards last year, coming from Turtle Rock Studios that are best known for their work on the Left 4 Dead series. As you can tell by the name, this Back 4 Blood is set to be a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, with similar gameplay and atmosphere. Originally scheduled for release on June 21, 2021, it has now been revealed that the game has been pushed back until later this year.

This announcement was made by Turtle Rock Studios from the official Back 4 Blood Twitter page, which said the following:

“Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team need smore time to do this. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer.”

The new release date of October 12 does seem pretty fitting for this zombie based game to get us in the Halloween mood. While we have to wait nearly four months longer for the release, they did announce that there will be an open beta sometime this summer. More information will be coming on that, but that should at least give us a taste of what to expect closer to the original release date.

Back 4 Blood will release on October 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.