Back 4 Blood PC Features Revealed

Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood is due out later this year and we’re getting more and more details as we get closer to the release date for the game. Today we hear new PC exclusive features being added to the co-op centric zombie shooter from the creators of Left 4 Dead and Evolve.

The new Back 4 Blood video, which can be found below, highlights a number of the features for the PC release:

Back 4 Blood PC Features

4K Resolution

Uncapped Framerate

Nvidia DLSS

Ultra-wide Monitor Support

Crossplay

Graphics & Visual Quality Options

Back 4 Blood PC Trailer

Back 4 Blood Beta

Back 4 Blood is getting ready to have a beta for the game. For those that pre-order they can grab early access to the beta which will run from August 5th – 9th. Pre-ordering the game will guarantee that early access, but you can sign-up here for a chance to get early access without pre-ordering. A little later in August an Open Beta will begin. From August 12-16 the Back 4 Blood beta will be available for all players and will be playable on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Back 4 Blood Release Date

Back 4 Blood is slated to arrive on October 12th, 2021 on the aforementioned consoles. Alongside that early access to the beta, fans who pre-order the game will also get access to an elite weapon skin pack for the game.