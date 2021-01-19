Balan Wonderworld Demo Coming Next Week

Upcoming platformer Balan Wonderworld will receive a demo on January 28 for all major consoles and PC.

Balan Wonderworld is the next big game from Sonic the Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka, who left Sega to join the ranks at Square Enix back in 2018. The game casts players as one of two youngsters, Leo or Emma, as they find themselves in the magical land of Wonderworld, where they meet and follow a mysterious maestro named Balan. It features over 80 costumes that grant unique abilities and cooperative play for friends to team up and tackle Wonderworld together.

The news of the demo comes by way of a Twitter post from the official Balan Wonderworld account, which promises that players will get an opportunity to test out the game’s solo or cooperative gameplay on every console and PC. It’s yet to be seen how long the demo will be, but it’s nevertheless exciting news for those who have been patiently waiting for further news on the highly-anticipated title.

We've got some Balan-tastic news! 🎩✨ A demo will be available to download on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on January 28, 2021! Play alone or local co-op with a friend and get ready to enjoy the magic that is #BalanWonderworld. pic.twitter.com/c5aAGbBhoi — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) January 19, 2021

If you’re one of the many excited fans, don’t miss the demo on January 28. Afterwards, you’ll only have around two months to wait for the full game, as Balan Wonderworld launches March 26 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.