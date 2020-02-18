The world gameplay reveal for the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 has been set for PAX East 2020. Director Swen Vincke will take the stage on February 27 at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET and provide a first look at gameplay for the highly-anticipated RPG. Revealed last year during the inaugural Stadia Connect, the game is set to be one of the biggest titles for Google Stadia, being available exclusively on Google’s streaming service and PC.

The World Gameplay Reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be happening LIVE at PAX East on Thursday 27th February at 1530ET. Join Swen live on stage with a special guest, and if you can’t, we'll be streaming to YouTube so you can be involved no matter where you are in the world. pic.twitter.com/96bTNGNCqk — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 18, 2020

Development of Baldur’s Gate 3 is being helmed by Larian Studios, the developer behind the critically acclaimed Divinity Original Sin series. The game doesn’t officially have a set release window, but a recent Stadia Community Blog update has listed it amongst titles that are scheduled for release sometime this year, suggesting that Baldur’s Gate 3 could launch sometime in 2020. Earlier this year, the Larian teased that “something’s brewing” regarding Baldur’s Gate 3, only providing a date for future information. That date is February 27, the very same day that the gameplay reveal of the game is slated for.

This will be the first time gameplay for the title is shown and its first public appearance since its reveal last summer. Larian has been working on the game for quite some time now, and considering they’re following up the worldwide gameplay reveal with a Q&A session, it seems that the title is fairly far along in development. The teaser tweet showcases several aspects of the game’s development from motion capture and animation, so it’s possible that the reveal event will also feature a behind the scenes component as well.

“We are on an adventure to make the best RPG that we’ve ever made,” says Director Swen Vincke, “and that has required us to reinvent all of our tools, our technology, our processes, but above all, also grow our team.” Divinity Original Sin 2 was a massive undertaking for the team, and it seems that they’re aiming even higher with Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has no official release date at the moment, but it will be available on both PC and Google Stadia when it launches sometime in the future. The gameplay reveal will be streamed live on YouTube from PAX East at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET for those of you who can’t be at the event.

- This article was updated on:February 18th, 2020