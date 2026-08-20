Long-circulating prophecies attributed to the Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga claim the world as it is known will end in the year 5078. Vanga passed away in 1996 and never personally wrote down her forecasts, meaning much of what is now attributed to her passed through other people first.

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The timeline associated with her name stretches thousands of years into the future. Followers of these predictions cite an 85 percent success rate for her work, though that figure reportedly comes from accounts by Bulgarian and Soviet scientists rather than verified documentation, according to Unilad. Because Vanga did not record her own words, many of the claims tied to her were transcribed or passed along secondhand, leaving room for skepticism about their accuracy.

Vanga is frequently credited with foreseeing major historical events, including the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and the 2000 sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk. She is also linked to statements reportedly made in 1989 about Americans being attacked by “steel birds,” a phrase some have since connected to the September 11 attacks, along with the election of Barack Obama as the first Black U.S. president.

Some of Vanga’s predictions clearly missed the mark

The nature of her forecasts is often vague, which allows people to connect her words to major events only after they have already occurred. Some of her predictions did not happen at all, including a claimed nuclear war that was supposed to take place between 2010 and 2014, undercutting the idea that her track record is as strong as believers suggest.

Baba Vanga predicted end of the world date and believers claim she was 85% accurate https://t.co/hZ5ag1JfRv pic.twitter.com/FahXUboMVw — UNILAD (@UNILAD) August 19, 2026

The predictions tied to Vanga’s name have circulated widely online long after her death, a pattern seen in other unverified claims that spread quickly on social media, including a wheelchair user’s dispute with the Social Security Administration over her benefits status. Because Vanga’s prophecies were passed down rather than recorded firsthand, it remains difficult to separate what she may have actually said from later interpretation.

Looking further out, the timeline becomes increasingly ambitious. The forecast points to the discovery of a universal cure by the year 4302, followed by a shift in human behavior by 4308, and claims humans will reach a “heightened level” of morality allowing direct communication with God by 4509. Immortality is expected to become normal by 4599, and by 4674 the human population is projected to reach 340 billion as humans begin mixing with extraterrestrial beings.

The path toward the end of the world continues into the next millennium, with the prophecies claiming humanity will discover the edge of the known universe by 5076. Other unrelated online discoveries have drawn similar viral attention recently, including a reenlistment incentive tied to the release of GTA VI. That leads to the final milestone in 5078, marked as the end of the world as it is currently known.

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