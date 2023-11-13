Best MW3 SVA 545 Build | Attachments, Gear, and Class Setup

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are starting in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, you’ll want to know the best loadout for the SVA 545, as it is one of the first guns you’ll get your hands on. Read further to learn the best build for the SVA 545, including gear, attachments, and setup.

Best Attachments for the SVA 545 in MW3

Players will unlock the class loadout system when they reach level 4 of MW3 multiplayer, immediately unlocking the SVA 545. This gun falls under the Assault Rifle category and is a great early gun that is surprisingly powerful. Adding the right attachments via the Gunsmith menu can make this gun even better. Here is the best loadout for the SVA 545.

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Stock: Mane V6 Stock

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The SVA 545 features a two-shot burst at first and then enters into an automatic fire rate, making it diverse in the Assault Rifle category. While the recoil is decent on this gun, you will want to focus on reducing it further to ensure you can land shots more consistently.

Adding the Underbarrel, Rear Grip, Stock, and Muzzle mentioned above will help with recoil, improving accuracy tenfold. On top of that, adding the STV Precision Barrel will increase both range and accuracy.

As for the ammunition and magazine, the 5.45 high grain will keep the damage you do from a more extensive range high, while the 45-round mag will allow you to fire off more shots, leading to a higher kill count. I recommend not adding an optic to the SVA 545, considering the sights are already solid on the gun.

Best SVA 545 Gear and Class Setup in MW3

A loadout is only complete if you have the proper class, including equipment and gear. In case you didn’t know, perks have been replaced with Gear in MW3. We have the best class build for the SVA 545 listed below.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Tactical: Stun or Frag Grenade

Lethal: Breacher Drone

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Boots: Stalker Boots

Gloves: Scavenger

Gear: EOD Padding

This is the best setup to go along with the SVA 545 for many reasons. First, the Infantry Vest is one of the first vests you’ll unlock while playing Modern Warfare 3, and it has the bonus effect of increasing the duration of Tac Sprint, allowing you to be quicker on the battlefield.

As for equipment, it’s great to go with the three options: Stun or Frag Grenade, Breacher Drone, and Trophy System. The grenade comes down to preference, as you can succeed in choosing either one of them, but the Lethal and Field Equipment should remain.

The Trophy System is a great defensive choice as it will destroy up to three nearby pieces of equipment, helping with survival. And then you can become more deadly by sending off a Breacher Drone, which hunts down and instantly kills a target when making contact. Combining these two can help you with a higher kill-death ratio.

Now, regarding gear, you’ll see the most improvement using the Stalker Boots, Scavenger Gloves, and EOD Padding. The Stalker Boots increases strafe speed and ADS movement speed, making it more challenging for opponents to take you out. On the other hand, Scavenger Gloves makes it so you never run out of ammo, enabling you to pick up additional ammo off dead players. Lastly, EOD Padding will reduce the damage you take from explosives, which is especially helpful against players who like to throw a frag across the map.

