Fastest Ways to Farm Weapon XP in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has many weapons which you will likely want to level up a lot but this can certainly take some time in Multiplayer compared to modes like Zombies.

This article will take you through how to farm weapon XP fast in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer.

Best Ways to Quickly Get Weapon XP in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

Whether you want to unlock completionist skins for weapons or simply just make sure your attachments are in tip-top shape: leveling up weapons fast is important. There are a few ways you can get an upper edge over others for getting through levels a bit quicker for the weapon level process so I won’t keep you waiting any longer for the tips.

Use Double Weapon XP Tokens

The best method by far in my opinion to gain more weapon XP in MW3 is to make use of the double weapon XP tokens. You will probably have a few of these sitting around and the hour ones in particular are excellent for when you’re planning to do a longer grinding session. There have also been certain reward collaborations that give you weapon XP tokens.

It’s important to remember though that these tokens don’t just count in-match time but instead time in general. Which I think is a shame, as it means that if you are waiting for a match and not even playing the time will still count.

Hardcore Hardpoint Mode

I have found an effective way to level up weapons is to play the Hardcore Hardpoint game mode. Since health is highly reduced for enemies (and yourself), you will have a better chance at getting more kills in a single match even if your K/D could be affected a lot. However, if you don’t mind too much about that like me, then this method is excellent.

Be sure to keep using the weapon that you want to rank up in a match though to maximize your gains for a particular weapon. This strategy does work amazingly with weapons like pistols too since you don’t need to use a ton of shots to kill anyone.

Ground War or Invasion Modes

Since you can’t use any of the Zombies weapon XP leveling methods in Multiplayer, Ground War or Invasion are great substitutes for the general style of getting more XP against a larger number of enemies. I personally play Ground War the most when looking to level up because of the capture objectives on top of the larger player numbers — although hardcore hardpoint is my go-to.

However, Invasion (large team deathmatch) is another great choice since there are AI enemies for you to kill easily. Overall though, leveling weapons does just require you to invest quite a bit of playtime into the game. Although even without the double weapon XP tokens, using the modes listed in the article will have you gaining a lot of Weapon XP sooner rather than later in MW3.

