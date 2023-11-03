MW3 Little Caesar’s Promo: How to Get Free Skin and Rewards

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III fans will likely be taken aback as I was with finding out that there is actually a Little Caesar’s promo going on to get a free operator skin and other rewards.

This article will take you through how to obtain the rewards and then redeem them for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How to Get a Free Skin and Other Rewards for MW3 from Little Caesar’s

First of all, the rewards on offer are double (dual) XP tokens (both normal XP and weapon XP), an emblem, a weapon charm, the skin, and a calling card that is animated. In order to get any of these you will have to make a $3 purchase or above in (or from) Little Caesar’s either in-person or online. Once you have made one purchase above $3 you will get a code on your physical or digital receipt to get the weapon charm, emblem, and calling card.

The second purchase you make which is above $3 will then give you the operator skin through the same way as a code. Similar to other Call of Duty promotions you will have to visit a website to properly redeem the codes and this can be found via the link provided here. Go through the full redemption process and then you will be able to access your rewards when you have the game.

The double XP tokens will be given with any purchase above $3 so when you deal with the first set of rewards, you will have the dual XP tokens too.

Is It Worth Getting the Free Little Caesar’s Operator Skin?

Yes, the operator skin itself quite literally has a pizza cutter on it and I think that is an excellent reason alone to try and get the skin. Overall though for $6, it is not a bad deal to get your dinner for the night and some free Call of Duty rewards in the process.

Since you now know how to redeem and get the Little Caesar’s rewards, you can order from one and get your codes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023