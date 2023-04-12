How to Get The Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have had their eyes on a Modern Warfare 2 audio pack. Many have enjoyed a variety of bundles and rewards that have indeed made their way to the game. Whenever it is found out even more bundles are on the way, it can sometimes spark curiosity. This article will inform you of how to get The Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Getting the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 Audio Bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

In order to unlock The Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle you will have to buy it through the store when it is available. As of the time of writing it is not currently there but will be released during Season 03: Reloaded. This means that you won’t have to wait too long for the bundle to arrive in the store.

The bundle will cost some COD Points with the precise number not known at this moment. There is a likelihood that the cost in points will be between 1000 to 2400 COD Points. This is around $20 in total as that is the general price for 2400 COD Points. It can be quite pricey for a lot of the bundles that are on the in-game store.

What is Included in The Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle?

The exact contents of the ’09 Weapon Audio Bundle are not known at this very moment. However, it is a guarantee that the bundle will — of course — contain weapon audio from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, 2009. This could likely be remastered audio in some way and not just a straight file transfer from the older game to the new one.

It is also a possibility that the 09 weapon audio could be for specific weapons that fans have really enjoyed in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Although it could also be for general classes of weapons instead — the days of Modern Warfare 2 nostalgia seem to be approaching yet again for many.

