Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are always on the lookout for even more ways to optimize their gameplay experience and PC players will be able to do so to a great extent with NVIDIA Filters that let them have a lot of control. Whether you are hunting for the locations of red access cards in Warzone 2 DMZ or are just playing through the main story for the game. These filters will let you get some of the best visual quality and ensure you get an extra boost with the overall game feel. This article will take you through some of the best NVIDIA Filters for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Best NVIDIA Filters and Settings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Since there are many combinations of NVIDIA settings people can have, there is a lot of personal preference that is involved with what the ‘best NVIDIA settings’ mean to you. The following list of settings can be altered as needed to ensure that you are getting the prime personal settings for you. Not every setting has been listed but the most important filter settings have.

Best NVIDIA Filters

Color

Brightness/Contrast

Details

Sharpen

Exposure

Best Settings for the NVIDIA Filters

Clarity: 65-72

65-72 Ignore Film Grain: 100

100 Vibrance: 50-70

50-70 Temperature: 0

0 Tint Color: 35-45

35-45 Contrast: 28

28 Exposure: 15

15 Shadows: -5

-5 Bloom: 0-10

How to Apply NVIDIA Filters for Games

In order to apply any of the NVIDIA Filters you will have to be in a supported game and press Alt+z on your keyboard when you have the NVIDIA GeForce Experience installed on your PC. Once there you can click on ‘Game Filter’ then press on a slot such as ‘A’ and begin to add various filters such as ‘Details’ or other various settings.

There is a lot of customizable potential with the software and filters so be sure to take advantage of everything that is offered to you. There have been a few NVIDIA errors for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but hopefully you won’t have any of that while playing through the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023