Modern Warfare 2: How to Fix ‘No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found’ Error

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players have encountered a DXGI Adapter issue and people are worried that this is a major issue they will have to work out how to resolve quickly. Thankfully there is a simple solution which means you won’t have to deal with any errors for too long before taking on camo challenges again after learning how to get kills easily from behind enemies. This article will take you through how to fix the ‘No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found’ error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Fixing the No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found Error in Modern Warfare 2

This issue relates to a graphic card driver issue and it can be fixed quickly by making sure your graphic card drivers are up to date with all of the latest versions. This can be done by making your way to the official GPU program that you have on your PC/laptop. For many people, this will be the ‘GeForce Experience‘ if you use Nvidia graphic cards. Otherwise, you will be able to find another dedicated graphic card program installed on your machine related to your own card brand. For AMD cards you can go through the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition program.

When you are in your Graphic Card/GPU program you can go to the general area for updating your drivers. There is a high probability that you will also be notified to update your drivers when in the program anyways so you can follow along with that if there is a notification. If you are using the ‘GeForce Experience’ then all you have to do is go to the section labeled ‘drivers’ and then update or install newer graphic card drivers.

Are There Any Risks With Updating a Graphics Card Driver for Modern Warfare 2

More often than not there will be no risks whatsoever with updating a driver through the official program that is related to your graphics card. You will likely benefit from a host of improvements if you do decide to update the drivers. At the end of the day, it is all based on personal opinion whether you want to update drivers or not.

Along with the driver issue, there are certain other errors you will have to keep a lookout for while playing through the game. One of these is the exe/bad_challenge error which you can learn how to fix. Although a lot of these issues will be fixed by the development team over time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022