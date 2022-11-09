How to Get Kills From Behind Easily in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players have a host of camo challenges to complete and one of these challenges that they will see frequently is to get a certain number of kills from behind. After you’ve learned how to unlock mastery camos in the game you will no doubt be working towards getting as many camo challenges complete as you possibly can. This article will take you through how to get kills from behind easily in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Methods for Getting Kills from Behind Quickly in Modern Warfare 2

The most important factor you want to consider for getting kills from behind quickly is what game mode you choose. We would always recommend choosing a game mode such as Hardpoint or Invasion. These modes have enough variety that regardless of your playstyle there will always be something you can take advantage of for the challenge.

Hardpoint Game Mode Method for Getting Kills from Behind Quickly

With Hardpoint, there will be a frequently moving objective point which means enemies will be kept on the move. There is a key point you will want to take away from that feature which is enemy players will at one point or another end up sprinting to a different area without thinking too much about positioning.

It should be noted that the next Hardpoint location will be shown before the previous objective timer stops. This means you can place yourself in between Hardpoints and catch on-the-move enemies off guard with your weapon behind them. Another strategy for the Hardpoint method is to put yourself in a corner of a Hardpoint and wait for enemies to run in front of you before firing at their back. This isn’t the most ethical method but it works effectively if you are struggling with the kills needed for the challenge.

Invasion Game Mode Method for Getting Kills from Behind Quickly

If you decide to try the Invasion mode instead for the challenge then there will be an abundance of enemies always available for you to pick off while they are trying to get kills against your team. We have found it best to make your way close to the enemy base along the sidelines. When you are as near as you can be, flip your direction and begin pushing forwards again but start firing at enemies from their back when they are unaware you are there. The ‘Ghost’ ultimate perk will help immensely with this when you reach level 52 and unlock it since you will be kept off the radar when enemies have UAVs and likewise equipment.

With these methods, you will be completing the kills-from-behind challenges in no time. This means that after you have learned how to get camos such as the Orion camo you will be set with all of the best strategies to do so.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022