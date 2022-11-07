How Do You Fix “exe/bad_challenge” Error in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Nothing is more frustrating than getting errored from your game in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Since the launch of Modern Warfare 2, plenty of errors have come and gone but the bad_challenge error has to be the most frustrating one players have run into. This error is so annoying because it lets you search for a game and make it into a lobby before kicking you out and giving you the bad_challenge error. Let’s go over how you can fix the bad_challenge error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Fix the bad_challenge Error in Modern Warfare 2

This error seems to be linked to players that have the vault edition of Modern Warfare 2 and have used some of the double XP boosters that they received as compensation for the miscommunicated features. The best way to prevent the error is to avoid using any double XP boosters while a booster is actively in use. There are plenty of other ways to quickly level up your weapons if you are looking to use them for that.

If you have already activated the boosters or you are still seeing the error after using a booster there are still some fixes you can use while we wait for an official patch to be put out to fully fix the error.

Wait for your game to start on the loadout screen

Since the error only affects players waiting on the lobby screen, the simplest fix is to wait for your match to start on any other screen. After you select the option to find a match, switch over to the loadout or operator screen while you wait for your game to start.

Just waiting in another menu until you are forced into your game can help you avoid the error. You can spend time on the loadout screen making the best class for the Kastov 762. It should also work if you are on the operator menu as well, but the loadout menu is the most productive menu you can be on to kill time.

Check for updates

The issue also seems to be hitting players on the previous generation of consoles the hardest, so keeping your game as up-to-date as possible can help the fix. While your game should automatically update, it doesn’t hurt to check and see that you have the latest patches so the issue can be fixed for you as soon as possible.

For Xbox, you will do this by selecting Manage and then Updates from the “My Games and Apps” section’s drop-down menu. For Playstation, you will want to select the Check For Updates option which can be found by selecting the Modern Warfare 2 icon on your home screen.

Restart you device

The age-old tech support strategy of turning it off and on again can sometimes fix even the worst of issues you might be having with a game. Giving either Modern Warfare 2 a quick restart to make sure no new in-game updates can be found is a simple step. Turning off and on your console is also another easy-to-try fix that might net you some good results.

Reinstalling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If none of these other steps worked for you and you really want to play the game before an official update comes out with a fix, you can try reinstalling the game. Depending on your internet speed this can be a time-consuming step but it could yield results. Anytime a file gets corrupted, any number of errors could get thrown at you including the bad_challenge error.

Hopefully one of these fixes works for you and if they don’t there is no need to worry. An official patch is sure to be coming soon as this is a major issue that is affecting a majority of the player base at the moment. Just sit tight and play through the campaign for all of the rewards if you don’t have them all already.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022