Modern Warfare 2: How to Quickly Level Up Your Weapons

Normally leveling up weapons is a time-consuming process in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They may have reduced the max level each weapon can have but you need to level up different variants of a weapon in order to unlock all the attachments. This is leading many plays to force themselves to play match after match using weapons they don’t want just to get an attachment they do want. Let’s go over the quickest way to farm weapon XP in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Quickly Farm Weapon XP in Modern Warfare 2

Even if you have all the attachments you want, you will still need to max out every weapon in the game if you are trying to get the Polyatomic camo. This is going to be a super time-consuming process as your average game will net you 1-3 levels for a weapon if you use it the whole game. You can speed this up by using double weapon XP boosts and you should be using them if you have them.

You can get the weapon and level XP boosts from the Endowment Pack as well as one of the many collaborations that are happening with other brands right now. You’ll only get one or two boosts from each of the promotions so make sure you stock up on plenty to grind out all of the weapons.

After you have enough weapon boosts stockpiled, you will need to actually use them. Most people will throw them on and just jump into the Quick Play queue and be fairly content with that. While there is nothing wrong with this, you will want to play a different game mode to maximize your XP gains.

The queue you will want to jump into is the Invasion queue. This is the game mode that a lot of players got to experience in the Beta tests for Modern Warfare 2. It pits two teams of 20 against each other with a bunch of AI bots in the mix to add to the chaos. Having 14 extra people to kill for XP as well as each bot kill proving half a player kill’s worth of XP makes this the best mode for farming out your weapons.

You might also be able to get some of your trickier weapon challenges done in this game mode as well. While the bots won’t count toward your challenges all of the players in the match are fair game. In such a hectic game mode it will be easier to catch players off guard and sneak up behind them for kills that way. It is also going to be easier to mount up on a corner and finish off those weapon challenges as well.

Outside of maxing out your weapon levels with ease, you will also be able to quickly build up some of the best loadouts for guns like the MCPR-300 since using snipers is much easier on these larger maps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022