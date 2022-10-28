Is the Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack Worth It in Modern Warfare 2?

With the release of every new Call of Duty game we also have the release of a new Endowment pack to buy. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 follows this tradition as the Endowment Protector pack was released alongside the multiplayer. While the money may go to a good cause, many players wonder if the cosmetics you get from the Endowment Protector pack are worth the money you pay. Let’s go over what is included in the Protector pack and if it is worth the cost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What is Included in the Endowment Protector Pack in Modern Warfare 2

The Endowment Protector pack is the fastest way to get some cosmetics in the game outside of promotions with other companies and the free cosmetics you can earn through the campaign. But you do get a decent amount of cosmetics for the price you pay. The pack includes:

An assault rifle weapon blueprint

A sniper rifle blueprint

A vehicle skin

An operator skin

A weapon charm

An animated calling card

An animated emblem

A double XP token

A double weapon XP token

That is a full loadouts worth of cosmetics for $10. The full cost of the pack will also be donated to the Endowment charity. Which helps veterans find jobs after their service.

Is the Endowment Protector Pack Worth Buying

If you really like the skins or want to support a charity, then go pick up the bundle before it is gone. The pack will only be available until the charity has raised $4 million through sales of this pack, so it won’t be around forever.

While the weapon blueprints are nothing special, you can use the skinned weapon parts in other weapon builds to give your guns a little bit of extra flare. You also won’t be getting a lot of use out of the vehicle skin until the launch of Warzone 2.

The most bang for your buck is going to come from the two XP tokens you get as each is good for one hour of double XP. This can help you prepare for the release of Warzone 2 since many players like to have a nice stockpile of XP tokens. Also since it is up in the air if Warzone XP tokens will carry over into Warzone 2.

If you don’t care about XP tokens and you are not a fan of the cosmetics that the Protector pack offers, then you might want to skip over picking this up. There are plenty of other cosmetics you can earn that you might like better and we have guides covering them all on our Modern Warfare 2 page.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022