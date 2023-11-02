What multiplayer modes aren’t coming to MW3 from MW2?

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) are two of the most popular Call of Duty games, and both offer a variety of multiplayer modes for players to enjoy.

Still, some muliplayer modes aren’t coming to MW3 from MW2. Below are those modes, but we’re basing them on Season 5 Reloaded rather than Season 6, as Season 6 has many Halloween modes that won’t transfer.

What multiplayer modes from MW2 won’t be in MW3?

Those of you who liked the multiplayer modes in MW2 will be disappointed because many won’t be in MW3 at launch. The following multiplayer modes will not be in MW3:

All or Nothing

Cyber Attack

Drop Zone

Grind

Gunfight

Gunfight Snipers

Headquarters

Infected

Knockout

One in the Chamber

Prisoner Rescue

MW2 had a habit of removing and adding modes for players to enjoy. The reason behind this is that it gives players the fear of missing out, knowing that their favorite mode would be gone soon so they needed to enjoy it now. This also made sure no one got tired of certain modes, so they cycled around.

It is very likely that we will see these modes return sometimes throughout MW3. The success of MW2 makes it clear that this kind of strategy tends to work. We may see the modes that currently coming cycle out as well.

Will Halloween event modes from MW2 Season 6 come to MW3?

No, the Halloween event modes from MW2 Season 6 will not be coming to MW3 on release. These modes were designed specifically for the Halloween event, and they are not intended to be permanent features of the game.

Activision will likely bring back another Halloween mode during October of next year but they won’t come until then.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023