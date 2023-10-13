Best MW3 PC Settings: Increase Visibility, FPS, and Performance

Having the correct settings on Modern Warfare 3 is essential as it can help you get more kills and succeed during matches. On PC, ensuring you have the proper settings to enhance FPS, visibility, and performance is especially important. This guide will cover the best settings on PC to improve the FPS, visibility, and performance for Modern Warfare 3.
Best PC Settings to Increase Visibility, FPS, and Performance in Modern Warfare 3
This guide goes in order from top to bottom of how the settings show up in-game, making it easy for you to follow along. Here are the best PC settings for Modern Warfare 3 to improve FPS, visibility, and performance.
Best PC Display Settings for Modern Warfare 3
Many display settings depend on what kind of monitor and PC you currently use to play Modern Warfare 3. Here are the best display settings for COD MW3.
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Depends on the monitor you are using.
- Display Adapter: Depends on the GPU you are using.
- Screen Refresh Rate: Match the refresh rate of the monitor you are using.
- Display Resolution: Set to the native resolution of your monitor.
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: Max out
- Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 120
- Out of Focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (monitor), 2.4 (TV).
- Brightness: 60
- Focused Mode: Off
- Nvidia Reflexflow Latency: On+boost for weaker GPU, On for stronger GPU.
- High Dynamic Range: Off for multiplayer.
Best PC Quality Settings for Modern Warfare 3
The settings below will improve FPS, visibility, and performance to the maximum level, allowing you to bring your A-game to the match.
- Quality Presets: Recommended
- Render Resolution: 100
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Casstrength: 75
- Anti Aliasing: Smaa T2x
- Anti Aliasing Quality: Normal
- Vram Scale Target: 50
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: Low
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: On
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- On-demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
- Water Quality: Default
Best PC View Settings for Modern Warfare 3
As for view settings, this comes down to preference. However, the settings mentioned are what the gaming community believes to be the best for improving FPS, visibility, and performance in Modern Warfare 3.
- Field of View (FOV): 120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Field Grain: 0
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50%
- Spectator Camera: Game perspective.
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
If these settings aren’t perfect for you, try to tinker with some until you find the sweet spot. However, these settings should give you a good foundation and starting point.
- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023