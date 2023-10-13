Best MW3 PC Settings: Increase Visibility, FPS, and Performance

Image: Activision

Having the correct settings on Modern Warfare 3 is essential as it can help you get more kills and succeed during matches. On PC, ensuring you have the proper settings to enhance FPS, visibility, and performance is especially important. This guide will cover the best settings on PC to improve the FPS, visibility, and performance for Modern Warfare 3.

Best PC Settings to Increase Visibility, FPS, and Performance in Modern Warfare 3

This guide goes in order from top to bottom of how the settings show up in-game, making it easy for you to follow along. Here are the best PC settings for Modern Warfare 3 to improve FPS, visibility, and performance.

Best PC Display Settings for Modern Warfare 3

Many display settings depend on what kind of monitor and PC you currently use to play Modern Warfare 3. Here are the best display settings for COD MW3.

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Depends on the monitor you are using.

Depends on the monitor you are using. Display Adapter: Depends on the GPU you are using.

Depends on the GPU you are using. Screen Refresh Rate: Match the refresh rate of the monitor you are using.

Match the refresh rate of the monitor you are using. Display Resolution: Set to the native resolution of your monitor.

Set to the native resolution of your monitor. Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync: Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Custom

: Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: Max out

Max out Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 120

120 Out of Focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

30 Display Gamma: 2.2 (monitor), 2.4 (TV).

2.2 (monitor), 2.4 (TV). Brightness: 60

60 Focused Mode: Off

Off Nvidia Reflexflow Latency : On+boost for weaker GPU, On for stronger GPU.

: On+boost for weaker GPU, On for stronger GPU. High Dynamic Range: Off for multiplayer.

Best PC Quality Settings for Modern Warfare 3

The settings below will improve FPS, visibility, and performance to the maximum level, allowing you to bring your A-game to the match.

Quality Presets: Recommended

Recommended Render Resolution: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Casstrength: 75

75 Anti Aliasing: Smaa T2x

Smaa T2x Anti Aliasing Quality: Normal

Normal Vram Scale Target: 50

50 Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality Level: Low

Low Particle Resolution: Very Low

Very Low Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Effects: Off

Off Shader Quality: Low

Low On-demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Shadow Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows : Off

: Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Off Water Quality: Default

Best PC View Settings for Modern Warfare 3

As for view settings, this comes down to preference. However, the settings mentioned are what the gaming community believes to be the best for improving FPS, visibility, and performance in Modern Warfare 3.

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Field Grain: 0

0 1st Person Camera Movement: 50%

50% Spectator Camera: Game perspective.

Game perspective. Inverted Flashbang: Off

If these settings aren’t perfect for you, try to tinker with some until you find the sweet spot. However, these settings should give you a good foundation and starting point.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023