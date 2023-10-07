MW3 Tactical Stance Explained

Image: Activision

There’s a lot of buzz around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, as developers have promised exceptional freedom of choice during combat. One of the new features introduced is the Tactical Stance, a stance available on most weapons in the game. Read further to learn everything you need to know about Tactical Stance in COD Modern Warfare 3.

What is Tactical Stance in Modern Warfare 3?

According to Sledgehammer Games through a Twitter post, Tactical Stance balances mobility and accuracy in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The new Stance can be toggled on at any time during matches and is designed to improve maneuvering and an aggressive playstyle.

Check out the confirmation for yourself in the Sledgehammer Games post below.

Tac-Stance balances mobility and accuracy, allowing for evasive maneuvers and aggressive engagements. It’s available on most weapons, including those carried forward from #MW2, and can be dynamically toggled anytime during gameplay. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 17, 2023

Activision explains Tactical Stance further on the Call of Duty website, explaining how it is the perfect middle ground between hip-fire and aiming down sights. Tac-stance will be crucial for players entering cramped hallways and small rooms, helping to clear opponents in the path.

Tactical Stance does have a downfall, where it trades precise accuracy for improved mobility and handling. It has the potential to be more challenging for new players to land shots when using Tactical Stance, but it should be an excellent tool for veterans at the game.

How to Use Tactical Stance in MW3

Using Tactical Stance in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is straightforward and can be done quickly. Players must toggle to Tactical Stance while aiming down sights by pressing down on the D-pad. Players can then exit Tactical Stance by pressing down on the D-pad again. This quick process makes Tac-stance easy to use.

It is also essential to know that players will enter Tactical Stance by default when sliding during combat.

If you are curious about everything new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has to offer, feel free to head to the Call of Duty website. Activision goes into more detail about Tactical Stance and additional new features.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2023