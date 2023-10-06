MW3 Beta Level Cap: What is the Max Level in Modern Warfare 3?

Image: Infinity Ward

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta is live, allowing franchise fans to check out what’s new. In classic Call of Duty fashion, players can level up their operators and unlock new weapons. If you are here, you’re probably wondering what the max level is for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta. This guide will cover everything you need to know.

Max Level for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta

According to the official Call of Duty website, players can obtain a maximum level of 20 during the first weekend of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta. On the second weekend, the level cap will be increased to 30. As players progress, they will unlock more loadout gear after reaching the player level 4 milestone. This is when Custom Loadouts become available to the player.

Related: All MW3 Beta Weapons

Image: Infinity Ward

All Level Rewards for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta

We have compiled all the rewards available to players on their journey to level 20 for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend. Check them out below!

Levels 1 – 3: Premade Loadouts -Demolitionist, Combat Controller, Rusher.

-Demolitionist, Combat Controller, Rusher. Level 4: Custom Loadouts, New Launcher and Perk – Pila Launcher, Infanty Vest Perk.

– Pila Launcher, Infanty Vest Perk. Level 5: New Killstreak – Guardian-SC Killstreak.

– Guardian-SC Killstreak. Level 6: New Field Upgrade – Comms Scrambler

– Comms Scrambler Level 7: New Weapon – DG-58 LSW (LMG).

– DG-58 LSW (LMG). Level 8: New Lethal Equipment – Claymore

– Claymore Level 9: New Killstreak – Remote Turret

– Remote Turret Level 10: New Perks – Engineer Vest Perk, Tac Mask Perk.

– Engineer Vest Perk, Tac Mask Perk. Level 11: New Perk – Mission Control Comlink Perk

– Mission Control Comlink Perk Level 12: New Weapon – MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle).

– MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle). Level 13: New Tactical Equipment – Battle Rage

– Battle Rage Level 14: Nothing.

Nothing. Level 15: New Perk – Ordnance Gloves Perk

– Ordnance Gloves Perk Level 16: New Tactical Equipment – Smoke Grenade

– Smoke Grenade Level 17: New Weapon – BAS-B (Battle Rifle).

– BAS-B (Battle Rifle). Level 18: New Tactical Equipment – Scatter Mine

– Scatter Mine Level 19: New Perk – Climbing Boots Perk.

– Climbing Boots Perk. Level 20: New Perk – Gunner Vest Perk

Activision has set up COD Modern Warfare 3 Beta weekend nicely with these upgrades! Considering level 20 isn’t very high, especially for Call of Duty veterans, you should have no problem reaching the max level before the first beta weekend is over on October 10, 2023.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023