How to Get the Jack Links Ghille Suit Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a range of operator skins for you to happily customize your character with. Of course, as more and more players take advantage of this feature it can be common to notice similar skins appearing all the time. Thankfully, there are indeed some skins that stray away from the regular skins seen dashing around all the maps in the game. This article will take you through how to get the Jack Links Ghille Suit in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Getting the Jack Links Ghille Suit in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In order to get this custom operator skin you will need to purchase an actual Jack Links packet meat snack — these can be the products such as Beef Jerky, Spicy Dill Pickle Pork Strips, and more. There will be marked Modern Warfare II packets that you’ll find in stores like Walmart and Kroger. The Spicy Dill Pickle Pork Strips are only found in Walmart for the limited edition. However, whenever you open up any of the Modern Warfare packets, there will be a code on the outside of the actual bag. Visit the official Jacklinks section for redeeming codes on the Call of Duty website.

When you redeem your code, it will be linked to whatever Call of Duty account you are signed into. It should be noted that the Jack Links Ghille Suit is an operator skin for Reyes. The skin itself is definitely worth spending time to go out to stores and try and acquire some limited edition Jack Links. Now while you’re learning how to call in a care package, you can lay in wait concealed nicely by the Ghille Suit.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022