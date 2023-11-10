MW3 Camo Guide: How to Get Gilded, Forged, Priceless, and Interstellar Camos

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a great array of camos for you to unlock and choose from but there are some which take a lot of invested time to acquire.

In the multiplayer of MW3, there are four specific completionist camos that you can unlock which are quite similar to those found in previous installments of the series. This article will take you through how to get each in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All Mastery/Completionist Camos Unlock Requirements in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Out of the four mastery camos, I think Interstellar is by far the trickiest camo to unlock by way of it taking the most amount of time. However, with enough dedication, you will have this eventually during your playthrough of MW3. Each camo has a slightly different challenge to complete and certain challenges will vary from weapon to weapon.

How to Unlock the Gilded Weapon Camo

The Gilded camo is essentially your standard gold camo and will be the first one out of the set you unlock first. In order to get this you have to unlock every regular base camo first for whatever weapon you would like Gilded on. This means you will have to slowly work your way through the basic camo challenges.

Once you have done that, you can then complete the specific gilded camo challenge linked to whichever weapon you are using. After completing the challenge, Gilded will be unlocked. For an example of what sort of challenges you can expect, I have seen ones such as getting a certain amount of kills while only using one magazine.

How to Unlock the Forged Weapon Camo

Forged camos are where I believe things start to get even more interesting and you get a silvery diamond look applied to your weapon by using this camo. Listed below are the two steps you will have to complete to acquire this one.

Unlock every Gilded camo for all weapons in the same class type. Complete the specific Forged challenge on the weapon you would like the camo for.

Along with this you also technically have to have Gilded unlocked on the weapon you want Forged unlocked for, but after completing step one you would have already done this.

How to Unlock the Priceless Weapon Camo

This specific camo unlock process may cause some confusion as I have noticed some marking down the instructions wrongly. First of all, you have to unlock the Forged camo on the weapon you would like Priceless for but by extension, you have to unlock 36 Forged camos on any weapon type. The time needed for this will be worth it though as you can see this animated camo in action on any map.

Finally, to get Priceless on a weapon you will then have to complete its specific Priceless camo challenge which is told to you.

How to Unlock the Interstellar Weapon Camo

For Interstellar (a gorgeous galaxy-based camo) you will need to complete a total of 36 Priceless camp challenges in MW3. Once you have done that, Interstellar will be fully unlocked. There are no extra challenges to complete for this camo but because of how time-consuming getting one Priceless camo is this is how Interstellar takes the longest.

Now that you know how to get every completionist camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you can get back to the adrenaline-firing action with your eyes on these camos.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023