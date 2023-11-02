What is changing in the MW2 maps for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is making changes to maps players remember from Modern Warfare 2. The developers have stated that they wanted to “preserve the authenticity and accuracy” of the original maps, so the changes are understandable.

Below, we’ll let you know what’s changing in the MW2 maps for MW3 and why.

What is the difference for MW2 maps in MW3?

Very little has changed graphically, and the developers have stated that’s because they wanted to keep the authenticity and accuracy. In my opinion, it’s because there’s not much of a difference graphically between MW2 and MW3. You’re basically getting a small improvement graphic wise, and that’s the improvements that I think we’re seeing with the new change.

Related: Best MW3 MCW Build | Attachments, Gloves, Boots, & Gear

The big improvement is the gameplay updates. This includes the addition of destructible environments and new movement mechanics. Destructible environments will allow players to shoot through walls and other objects, which can create new opportunities for flanking and ambushing enemies.

New movement mechanics, such as climbing over obstacles and performing tactical sprints, will give players an advantage in certain situations. Some of the MW2 maps have also been slightly redesigned to accommodate these new gameplay mechanics.

Why aren’t MW2 Maps getting graphical upgrades?

Besides what I said above, I think the developers wanted to focus on improving the gameplay mechanics to match the new game, and overall performance of the game. They also likely wanted to ensure that the maps were still compatible with older consoles, such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Are there more maps coming to MW3 from previous games?

Yes, the developers have confirmed that they will be adding more maps to MW3 throughout the live seasons. Some of these maps will be new, while others will be returning from previous Call of Duty games. There are three that were named in the Call of Duty Blog:

Farm 18

Mercado

Shoot House

Aside from those, it’s not known which MW2 maps will be added to MW3 in the future, but it is likely that they will receive the same gameplay updates as the maps that are included at launch.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023