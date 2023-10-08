Best MW3 MCW Build | Attachments, Gloves, Boots, & Gear

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The MCW is a versatile and deadly assault rifle you’ll unlock early in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It features a base 30-round magazine and fire rate any player should be familiar with and comfortable with. But where it stands out is just how much damage it can do with relatively low recoil thanks to the right attachments. Using the MCW right, you can make it into one of the finest, most adaptable weapons in the game. This is the best MCW loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) MCW Loadout

The MCW handles pretty comfortably when aiming down the sights, but adding additional kick and recoil control will max out its strengths in close quarters, thanks to these attachments.

Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Stock: RB Monarch Tactical Heavy Stock

RB Monarch Tactical Heavy Stock Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Barrel: SL Crater Heavy Barrel

SL Crater Heavy Barrel Muzzle: ELR Blackfire Compensator

The versatility of the MCW makes abandoning the optics a bit intimidating but ultimately rewarding. The option to use tactical sights for lightning-fast aiming in close quarters, combined with massively reduced recoil, can make this thing a beast for clearing control points. While the ELR Blackfire Compensator might take some extra work to unlock, you can find a worthwhile substitute in the L4R Flash Hider.

The Chewk Angled Grip trades a minor penalty in Vertical Recoil for greater overall increases including Horizontal Recoil, Aim Walking Speed, Aiming Idle Spray, and Gun Kick Control. The aim here is to prevent enemies from getting the drop on you from mid-to-long range. Combined with the RB Monarch Tactical Heavy Stock, you’ll show your opponents you mean business, and will rarely miss the mark, especially with the additional assurance of the RB Talon-X3 Grip.

If you’re finding yourself wanting optics, drop one of these three, particularly the Angled Grip, as a substitute. Lastly, the SL Crater Heavy Barrel might slow you down a touch, but you’ll be grateful when you have to whip out your gun in tactical close quarters and lay waste to any would-be ambushers.

Best Secondary Weapon for MCW Loadout

The Renetti is the best secondary weapon currently available to go with the MCW in your loadout. It’s versatile, has a deadly 3-round burst, and will be a lethal backup weapon that’s handy for a quick swap. However, with a JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, you’ll be able to swap out into a pretty deadly submachine gun-grade sidearm with a shockingly stable aim, so consider a Monolithic Suppressor for help clearing enemies from hiding spots.

MCW MW3 Loadout Perks & Gear

The MCW is a versatile weapon that works great either from behind cover or at close quarters in a pinch. This allows you to be aggressive in your tactics and force opponents out from cover and into your hands, so you should kit yourself out with some suitable equipment to supplement this.

Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: A.C.S.

A.C.S. Gloves: Commando

Commando Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Tac Mask

Any of these are great in your arsenal, although you can reasonably get away with swapping out your Breacher Drone with a Frag Grenade. The Flash Grenade suppresses enemies when you’re not trying to draw them out or drive them away with a Drone.

The Commando Gloves can also be reasonably swapped with the Quick-Grip Gloves in case you enjoy quick-swapping and don’t want to be any more vulnerable than necessary. Beyond that, the Tactical Pads can help add versatility even when sprinting into a slide and keep your mobility improved. Finally, with the A.C.S. and Tac Mask, you can capture control points with greater ease, and be less concerned by enemy tactical grenades.

