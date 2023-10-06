Best MW3 MTZ-556 Build | Attachments, Gloves, Boots, & Gear

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The MTZ-556 is the first assault rifle that you unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s featured in the game’s first default premade class as well, so every MW3 player will be familiar with it. While the default class has a decent suite of attachments, this assault rifle really excels with the right loadout. Once you’ve unlocked the best attachments for the MTZ-556, it becomes one of the best weapons in all of Modern Warfare 3. When you pair that with the right equipment and perks (which now come in the forms of gloves, boots, and vests), you can be completely unstoppable on any of the game’s maps. This is the best MTZ-556 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 Loadout

The MTZ-556 already excels at close and mid-range, so these attachments will boost its long-distance capabilities and give you an edge over the competition.

Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Bruen Archangel MK2

Bruen Archangel MK2 Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even though the MK. 23 Reflector is the first optic you unlock for the MTZ-556, that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It provides one of the clearest sight pictures in the game and doesn’t hinder your ADS speed at all. When paired with the Bruen Archangel MK2 stock, and the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip the MTZ-556 will become a laser with easily manageable recoil.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Taking advantage of the smoother recoil and handling, the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel increases the weapon’s bullet velocity and range, making it capable of outputting damage at long range instead of being stuck as a short to mid-range assault rifle. Finally, since the classic mini-map and red dots are back in MW3, the Colossus Suppressor will help you stay hidden during matches while also providing yet another minor boost to recoil control.

Related: MW3 Beta Level Cap: What is the Max Level in Modern Warfare 3?

Best Secondary Weapon for MTZ-556 Loadout

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best secondary weapon to pair with this MTZ-556 build is the reliable Renetti, which is unlocked by default as soon as you unlock Create-a-Class at level 4. You can use whatever attachments you like with this pistol, but make sure you add the Akimbo Grips so you can dual-wield two of them. This will supplement the MTZ-556’s reduced short-range capabilities in this build.

MTZ-556 MW3 Loadout Perks & Gear

Keeping in line with the stealthy, accurate build for the MTZ-556, this loadout’s gear is all about getting the drop on enemies and staying ahead of the curve. If you have decent map knowledge and pay attention to spawns during matches, you’ll be able to surprise the enemy team every time.

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Equipment: Comm Scrambler

Comm Scrambler Gloves: Scavenger

Scavenger Boots: Stalker

Stalker Vest: Ghost T/V Camo

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Frag Grenade can be replaced with any Lethal Equipment of your choice, but it’s a trusty choice. Battle Rage is arguably the strongest Tactical Equipment, so we couldn’t leave it out of this loadout. The Comms Scrambler is a nice addition here too, preventing enemies from using killstreaks and jamming their UAV and radar systems.

Related: All MW3 Beta Weapons

The Gear (or Perks) for this loadout are familiar fan favorites. To maintain ammunition, Scavenger is a must-have for your Gloves. Stalker Boots let you strafe faster and move more quickly in ADS, which will make you harder to hit during firefights. Last but certainly not least, Ghost T/V Camo is just the classic Ghost Perk. You won’t show up on UAV radar or Heartbeat Sensors, which pairs nicely with the MTZ-556’s suppressor.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023