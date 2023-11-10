How to Change Operators in MW3 Zombies

Image: Activision

When you first try to change operators in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you’ll only find two basic options. No Nicki, no Skeletor — nothing. Fear not! All your characters are still playable, and this guide shows you exactly how to change and equip your MW2 and MW3 operators.

How to Equip Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

To equip operators in MW3 zombies, navigate to the Strike Team tab. Here, you can choose a maximum of three operators, each with their own unique inventory. This works similarly to DMZ, but you unfortunately can’t switch Operators without dismissing them.

Unless you want to roll with Ripper or Scorch, select Strike Team Operator: 2 and choose any character. Once you have more than one operator in your Strike Team, dismiss the default operator to make room.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’ve filled all three slots and want to play as your newly earned Burger King operator, you’ll need to dismiss a current member of your Strike Team. That means losing your hard-earned gear, but thankfully not your weapons. Sacrifices must be made for Lilith once I earn enough CoD Points to unlock her. Sorry, Makarov.

Gear tied to your Strike Team operator includes:

Rucksack

Killstreak

Plate Carrier

Gas Mask

Self-Revive

Which Operators Can You Use in MW3 Zombies?

Image: Activision

Every operator from Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 can be used in MW3 Zombies. While you can’t switch operators without dismissing them, you can change skins and finishing moves at any time.

Players who purchased the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will receive the Nemesis Operator Pack: fancy skins for Price, Makarov, Warden, and Ghost. These rather shiny skins react to Kill Counts, gaining a more intense visual effect as you mow down zombies.

This guide was written while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023