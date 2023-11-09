All Mystery Box Locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Mystery Box is an integral part of any Zombies experience, so it’s wonderful to see their locations all over the map in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The random aspect of it can be thrilling, but it also gives some of the best weapons of any run you’ll have.

MW3 Zombies: Where to Find Mystery Box Locations in Modern Warfare 3

Much like with Pack-a-Punch machines, Mystery Box locations can appear random in MW3 Zombies, but we’ve identified the key spots you can check during each run to find them. As always, Mystery Boxes resemble long wooden crates with question marks on them, where you can buy a random weapon that springs out from it. Below is an overview map where you can spot them without having to zoom in too much:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

But we’ve also provided zoomed locations so you can track down individual Mystery Box locations. Given that the game can throw curveballs at you when you start a new run, it’s good to have these as a reference point. You can swipe left or right to see each of the Mystery Box locations in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies below!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best course of action when exploring maps is to know these locations so you can circle back to them when you have the right funds. In almost any situation, one of these can improve your run, especially if you entered play without any impressive guns.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023