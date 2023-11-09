All Mystery Box Locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Keep some extra funds handy and a few of these locations in mind in case you get bad rolls!

November 9th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Modern Warfare 3 Zombies MW3 Mystery Box Locations
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Mystery Box is an integral part of any Zombies experience, so it’s wonderful to see their locations all over the map in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The random aspect of it can be thrilling, but it also gives some of the best weapons of any run you’ll have.

MW3 Zombies: Where to Find Mystery Box Locations in Modern Warfare 3

Much like with Pack-a-Punch machines, Mystery Box locations can appear random in MW3 Zombies, but we’ve identified the key spots you can check during each run to find them. As always, Mystery Boxes resemble long wooden crates with question marks on them, where you can buy a random weapon that springs out from it. Below is an overview map where you can spot them without having to zoom in too much:

Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-Urzikstan-Map
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Get Essence in MW3 Zombies

But we’ve also provided zoomed locations so you can track down individual Mystery Box locations. Given that the game can throw curveballs at you when you start a new run, it’s good to have these as a reference point. You can swipe left or right to see each of the Mystery Box locations in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies below!

  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-1
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-2
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-3
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-4
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-5
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-6
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-7
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-9
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-10
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-11
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-12
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Modern-Warfare-3-Zombies-MW3-Mystery-Box-Locations-13
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best course of action when exploring maps is to know these locations so you can circle back to them when you have the right funds. In almost any situation, one of these can improve your run, especially if you entered play without any impressive guns.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :